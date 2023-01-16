 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $800,000

VIP pricing. Sellers will consider offers starting at $800,000. Prestigious Lewiston Heights Community hosts this custom built 4+ Bedroom, 3.5 Bath sprawling ranch! Luxury living at its best! Features handcrafted woodwork throughout! Great room with Brazilian cherry hardwood, spectacular master suite offers luxurious bath with whirlpool tub, shower, walk-in cedar closet, double sided fireplace, seating area & private patio. Exercise room, two wet bars, built in speakers throughout. Fully applianced gourmet kitchen has island/breakfast bar, granite counters and top of the line Mahogany cabinetry. 10 seat Media room with theater style seating, cigar humidor and Mahogany cabinets. Finished basement with black Walnut bar, recessed lighting and coffered ceiling. Central Air and Vacuum, 4 fireplaces, 3 car attached garage. (Sq footage actually 5,279 - see Matterport floorplan measurements in attachments) Steps to NF Country Club! Private financing available!

