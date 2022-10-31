4 Bedroom Home in Kenmore - $189,900

Don't let this beautiful home pass you by! Charming home in the Village of Kenmore awaits its new owners. Large living area, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen, dining room and two large bedrooms along with a first floor, remodeled, full bath complete the bottom portion of the home. Head upstairs and you find two more large bedrooms and another full bath! A large basement for all your storage needs. Outside you'll find a newer roof and a large shed. Enjoy the beautiful WNY Summers outside on your back patio. This home will be the perfect home to support any size family that wants to live in a beautiful neighborhood.