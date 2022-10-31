 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cheektowaga - $159,900

4 Bedroom Cape close to the Cheektowaga Medical Corridor! 4 bedroom Cape with so many improvements including newer Hi-Eff Furnace, Central Air, Energy Saver package including insulation throughout. Rec room in basement with wet bar and half bath. Hardwood Floors, white Euro-cabinets, glass block windows in basement, Covered front porch, full 2.5 car garage. Possible for Air-B&B!

