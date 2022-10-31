 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chaffee - $105,300

""BACK ON THE MARKET", **"PRICE REDUCED AGAIN"**! OK, LETS START WITH THIS 2200+ SQFT RAISED RANCH WITH 4+ BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, OFFICE ROOM, HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEADING TO THE REAR PATIO, ATTACHED GARAGE, ALL ON 1/2 ACRE OF LAND. THIS WILL NOT LAST AT THIS PRICE!!! **AS PER FHA APPRAISER SQFT IS 2220.**

