4 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $629,900

Built in 1895, this stunning Colonial Revival has been beautifully updated to incorporate modern design (recessed lighting, hand scraped hardwood flooring, air conditioning) while respecting the home's original layout & features like high ceilings, tall windows, & leaded and stained glass. Features include a central hall leading to a step-down sunroom with a hand-fired Arts & Crafts tile floor, living room, sitting room, huge dining room and a newer ceramic tile full bathroom. Newer gorgeous eat-in kitchen w/honey maple cabinets, granite counters & KitchenAid appliances (double ovens, 5 burner gas cooktop, dishwasher, French door refrigerator). The second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 more full baths, a laundry room, an open sitting room & a small kitchen which was previously part of an in-law set up. There are three finished rooms on the third floor. Out back is a 2.5 car garage, a slate patio & a large, paved parking area. Mechanical updates include 200 amp electrical, Weil McLain boiler & hot water tank, 2012, copper plumbing & PVC drains, high velocity AC for 2nd & 3rd flrs, glass block, tear off roof 2012. This is a beautifully maintained home. Negotiations begin Sunday March 13.