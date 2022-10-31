4 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $550,000

Meticulously kept Forbes Capretto home is just waiting for you! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath located on lake/pond. Stunning 2 story foyer with beautiful open staircase and hrdwd flooring. Formal living and dining room with pillars, hardwood floors and crown molding. Family room boasts gas fireplace, and large windows to show off the view of the pond! Gourmet kit with granite countertops, built in double ovens and cooktop. Island has breakfast bar and hardwood flrs, sliding glass doors to stamped concrete patio. There is a patio and deck at the water. Private office with French doors. Master en suite has tray ceilings, huge walk in closet and pocket doors to the glamour bath. Catwalk/Balcony overlooking family room and foyer. 3 car garage, central air, security system, 1st. floor laundry, 6y panel doors. New roof 2017, Newer sump pump 2015. Full fence with gate to lower patio and deck to the pond!