4 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $214,900

Awesome 4 bdrm 2.5 Story Home in the heart of the Village of Kenmore. Chill in the Backyard is the New Norm! Beautiful Backyard with a Resort Setting! An Official Staycation Home tm!

