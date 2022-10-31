4 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $119,900

Come see this 1,050 square foot beauty on a nice corner lot. Lots of updates including a new kitchen, some new windows, new roof, and the bathroom has been refreshed as well! Hardwood floors throughout, first floor master bedroom, first floor full bath. Enjoy a living room and formal dining room along with your full kitchen. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, also an additional room could be a huge walk-in closet! Sit and relax on the large covered front porch or enjoy your private back yard. Plenty of parking between the driveway spots and the 2-car garage.