4 Bedroom Home in Attica - $79,900

Great opportunity to own a home for less than you can rent for. Centrally located in town, close to the school and all amenities. Features include country kitchen with all appliances, open dining and living room, huge family room, 4 beds, 1 bath, 1st floor laundry, hardwood floors. Open front porch, side porch, and fenced in huge backyard. One bay detached garage.

