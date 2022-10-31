 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Alden - $1,175,000

Exceptional equestrian estate property on 60 Acres. Short distance from Clarence Main Street. This property features a custom Tesmer built home (2 X 6 construction), highlighted w/spacious covered porch, 2 story foyer, hardwood flrs, updated chefs kitchen w/granite, stainless appliances, wine bar, formal living & dining rooms,grand great room w/fireplace, expansive executive home office w/built-ins & whole house generator. 22 stables, paddocks, equicizer, 5/8 mile race track, new pole barn, gunite salt water pool, pond. Boarding & maintenance income. Truly a must see property.

