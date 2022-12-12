3 Bedroom Home in Youngstown - $360,000

Make your dream home come true! The builder has stripped down the old structure and replaced with new lumber and foundation work. In addition, has doubled the footprint by adding hundreds of square feet for living space. Blueprints available. Bring your finishing touches to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath ranch home in this semi-rural area just minutes away from Lake Ontario, the Niagara River, Fort Niagara State Park, camping, golf courses, the quaint Village of Youngstown, and the lively Village of Lewiston with many seasonal festivals, restaurants and other amenities. Note: Difference in square footage reflects addition/remodel being done.