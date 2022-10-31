 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Niagara Falls - $86,300

Some improvements, 3 bedrooms, bathroom has an attached dressing room, eat-in kitchen, open front porch, central air, circuit breakers, full basement, full attic, and a fenced in backyard. Seller willing to bundle this property with 1702 16th Street & 1708 16th Street.

