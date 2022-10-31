 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Niagara Falls - $59,900

3 Bedroom Home in Niagara Falls - $59,900
Support this work for $1 a month

Attention Investors - Handyman Special - Bring your ideas and make this cape-style home your own or add it to your portfolio. 3 bedrooms, 1 on first floor, nice, hardwood floors, enclosed porch, blacktop driveway and a full basement with laundry area. Home sits on a double lot in the Niagara Wheatfield School District.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News