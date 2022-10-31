 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lockport - $94,500

3 Bedroom Home in Lockport - $94,500
Support this work for $1 a month

Nice charming cape cod in City of Lockport. 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Move in ready. Nicely updated Kitchen and Bathroom. All windows recently replaced. Back door leads to a nice backyard that's partially fenced in.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News