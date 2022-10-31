3 Bedroom Home in Lockport - $532,200

Severyn development presents “The Washington”, our newest model in Lockport’s finest subdivision! This home features a first floor main bedroom suite with spacious bedroom overlooking the backyard. The main bath has double vanity, walk in shower, water closet and huge master closet. Also has an option to add a free standing tub. The open concept living space has a large kitchen with walk in pantry, 8 ft island and views into the great room and living room. The first floor also has a guest half bath, mudroom and conveniently located laundry room. The second floor offers two good size bedrooms with ample closet space and over look to the two story foyer and balcony overlooking the great room. The second full bath has a double vanity. Included in the second floor is a bonus space that could be finished to accommodate a 4th bedroom, exercise room, office or guest room. Severyn development is an ENERGY STAR certified builder. We have 25 home sites to choose from with many of them up to an acre in size. Prices for the lots range from $65,000-$85,000. Visit Severyn.co for more information and to view other plans.