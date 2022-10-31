3 Bedroom Home in Lockport - $488,000

Severyn development presents “The Kennedy” our newest model in Lockport’s finest subdivision! This home features an open concept kitchen with large breakfast bar/island that opens to the great room and dining room. A flex room in the front of the home offers the possibility for additional entertainment space, work from home space or alternate dining space. The unique floor plan has the staircase to the second floor in the rear of the home with the laundry and mud room. The second floor offers a main bedroom with ensuite bath that has a walk in shower, double vanity and access to the over sized walk in closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath with the option for a 4th bedroom if desired. All the homes feature full basements and 2.5 car garages. Severyn Development is an ENERGY STAR certified builder. WE have 25 homes sites to choose from with many of them up to an acre in size. Prices for the lots range from $65,000-$85,000. Visit Severyn.co for more information and plans to view.