3 Bedroom Home in Lockport - $289,900

A true Staycation © Home! Conveniently located! Be first to see this beautiful Staycation© Home with 3 bedrooms, spacious kitchen including bayed out breakfast area overlooking beautiful backyard. Ceramic tile floors in entrance foyer, kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors in Living rm. Dining rm. 4 season Sunroom, as well as, stairs and 2nd floor hall. 6 panel doors throughout, 2 full baths including 1 off kitchen for pool users and 1 off 2nd floor hall with includes a whirlpool tub! . Kitchen features ample cupboard space, writing desk and breakfast bar overlooking fireplace in family room. You will love the Inviting 4 season sunroom with lots of windows off kitchen and separate air handler for year round comfort, This home features an efficient hot water heat system but also 2 Central Air Conditioning systems for both first floor as well as 2nd floors. Ancillary systems include full security system as well as a whole house Generator! Backyard Is like a vacation oasis highlighted by In-ground pool, rear deck and stamped patio, fire pit, retractable awing over dining room window, storage shed. Driveway has parking 8+ cars and turn-a-round. Conveniently located off Transit Rd (Rt. 78) in the heart of all the shopping conveniences! Some photos have been virtually staged and digitally enhanced to improve viewing experience and spatial perception 716SOLD Real Estate is A Must!