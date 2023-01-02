3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $99,900

166 Hertel Avenue: 4 car detached garage and 3 bedroom home. 1st-floor bedroom and laundry room. The large kitchen, and formal dining room open to the living room. Fully fenced yard conveniently located to daily necessities.
