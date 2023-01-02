 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $99,900
Support this work for $1 a month

166 Hertel Avenue: 4 car detached garage and 3 bedroom home. 1st-floor bedroom and laundry room. The large kitchen, and formal dining room open to the living room. Fully fenced yard conveniently located to daily necessities.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News