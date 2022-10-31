3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $629,000

Location! Location! Location! RARE North Buffalo Lot AND a Brand New Custom Built Buffalo Bungalow Home. This Craftsman/Bungalow Style Includes the Lot and a Turn-Key New Build. 2200 s/f, 3-4 bedrooms - option for a 1st FL Primary Suite, Home Office, Fireplace, Butler Pantry and a 2-Car Detached Garage. Buyer Can Customize with the Builder as you Partner to Create your Final Design. Don't let this Opportunity Pass You By - Build Time is 7-9 Months from Foundation Pour - Then Enjoy Everything Hertel...