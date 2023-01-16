3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $499,000

A rare and unique find! More than a 1/2+ acre property that stretches from Potomac to Inwood which includes a 2,640 sq ft house with a 4,666 sq ft auto repair shop located behind it! The house was the former cottage of Dr. John C Lord and is a Buffalo Local Landmark within the Elmwood Historic District East. Located in the Delaware District, Elmwood Ave, Delaware Park, shops and restaurants are all a short walk. All showings to be limited to Saturday (10/30) and Sunday (10/31) at this time. Showings start 10/30 at 10 am. Rehab is needed so bring your ideas and make this one-of-a-kind property yours!