3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $219,900

ASSET LIQUIDATION! Original owners hate to give up this home. Photos are limited right now but we are working on a rough video to at least get you through the house. This is a very nice home, original owner has cared for it and made many updates including newer windows, roof, furnace, A/C. Most floors are hardwood that are covered with carpets including the front foyer. Bidding now open: ebuymyhome.com

