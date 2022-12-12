 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $175,000
Support this work for $1 a month

Well maintained ranch featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a 1.5 car garage. Spacious basement with a bonus room and workshop. New replacement windows and new roof. Clean garage. Large private backyard. Showings begin 3/10/22 and offers are due on 3/21/22 by 2pm. Open house Sunday 3/13/22 1pm to 3pm.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News