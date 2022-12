94 Weaver; Fully fenced double lot single-family home with detached 2 car garage. Full covered front porch, into the front foyer with original banister. Great sized living and formal dining room with eat-in kitchen. 1 st floor bedroom, and full bath. The second floor offers two additional bedrooms and 2nd Full bath room with a claw foot style soaking tub. Full walk-up attic with tall ceiling height. Laundry area in the basement. Roof new 2022, Updated water tank and furnace.