 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $109,900

3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $109,900
Support this work for $1 a month

Welcome to 1322 Kensington Ave great opportunity for owner occupancy or investor. 3 beds 1bath w/ garage property needs some cosmetics repairs.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News