3 Bedroom Home in Batavia - $229,900

Fantastic spacious ranch available on a quiet neighborhood street. Features open kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances, formal dining room large living room with gas fireplace and French doors leading to enclosed sunroom. Three bed and two full baths. Finished basement with family room and additional bedroom space. Central air. Beautiful patio, in ground pool, hot tub and landscaped grounds. Huge corner lot, 2 bay attached garage and blacktop drive. An incredible offering you do not want to miss. Delayed negotiations through Monday, September 6th, 2021 at 2pm.

