3 Bedroom Home in Barker - $260,000

Lake View of Lake Ontario with dedicated 40' right of way, shared by 4 parcels only! Enter into the foyer with open staircase & soaring ceilings in the great room, with a wood burning fireplace and brick hearth & surround. The dining area overlooks the patio & yard, then opens to the fully applianced kitchen with casual snack bar seating as well as casual dining at the other end. The 1st floor primary suite offers a walk-in jacuzzi tub and oversized walk in closet, with room galore! The 2 bedrooms upstairs are serviced by the 2nd full bath, and the half bath on the first floor is easily accessible. The basement can be accessed from inside near garage plus there's also a stairway from inside garage to basement. Lots of potential in the basement, with an area perfect for wine storage. Come to the Lake!