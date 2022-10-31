3 Bedroom Home in Appleton - $224,900

Beautiful lake view home. Possible 5 bedroom Ranch home with 2 full baths on park-like setting with breath-taking sunsets. Quiet dead end private road (to be established soon.) 1st floor laundry, 2.5 car attached garage. Full partially finished dry basement with walkout & woodburning stove. Brand new carpeting in living room and hallway. All furnishing are negotiable. Buyer will have option to purchase membership to Niagara Shores Campground & Conference Center to enjoy the pool, beach, putt putt and other amenities.