 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Appleton - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Appleton - $224,900
Support this work for $1 a month

Beautiful lake view home. Possible 5 bedroom Ranch home with 2 full baths on park-like setting with breath-taking sunsets. Quiet dead end private road (to be established soon.) 1st floor laundry, 2.5 car attached garage. Full partially finished dry basement with walkout & woodburning stove. Brand new carpeting in living room and hallway. All furnishing are negotiable. Buyer will have option to purchase membership to Niagara Shores Campground & Conference Center to enjoy the pool, beach, putt putt and other amenities.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News