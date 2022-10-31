 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Angola - $129,900

Evans/Angola OPEN SAT. 1-3: 936 Grove- 3 BR 1.5Ba Attractive split level with huge lot on quiet street. Hdwd floors, Bay windows, Fla. Rm. $129,900 1452 s.f. Realty WG 430-1303

