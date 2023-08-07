With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Kiersten Smith.

School: Nichols.

Sport: Field hockey, ice hockey, lacrosse.

Need to know: An all-state selection in field hockey, Smith led Nichols and Western New York in goals (26) and points (66), and added 14 assists as a playmaker.

Smith was always one of the best, if not the best, player on the field and also was chosen to the All-Northeast Region first team by maxfieldhhockey.com.

Smith, who has committed to Brown University, helped Nichols win the Conference of Independent Schools Athletic Association championship, beating Ontario’s Appleby College. The Vikings finished ranked as the No. 16 team in the Northeast, according to maxfieldhhockey.com, after ending the season with a 17-3 record.

Smith’s production consistently had the Vikings pushing the pace, and earned her a selection to the All-Western New York first team. She was named team MVP and was a National Field Hockey Coaches Association Scholar of Distinction nominee.

"She's an outstanding student-athlete," coach Beth Stone said. "She's a great leader on the team and works very hard at improving her game and has worked very hard this summer."

Nichols was a dominant team, scoring 98 goals during the regular season and 22 in two postseason games. Smith was among five junior starters last season and the Vikings only had one senior in Julia Peters, so Nichols appears set up for another strong season.

Smith traveled with the Buffalo Stampede and also played in the USA Field Hockey NEXUS national tournament in Virginia Beach.

Through her two seasons at Nichols, Smith is averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists and 3.3 points per game.

Smith also played for the Nichols prep ice hockey team and was named team MVP after a 21-12-4 season, playing in the NAPHA and CISAA leagues.

In lacrosse, Smith helped Nichols win its third consecutive Monsignor Martin championship and was named to the All-Catholic first team and the All-WNY third team.

She had 32 goals, 12 assists and 44 points. Defensively, Smith caused 47 turnovers and had 57 ground balls.