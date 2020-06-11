When restaurants reopen, will patrons be ready to dine inside?

You could say DonnaMarie Vaughan of Orchard Park is excited to go out to eat when restaurants reopen.

She has it all planned out: First she'll hit the Poked Yolk in West Seneca for her monthly brunch with friends, then to Casa di Francesca's on Seneca Street for her birthday dinner and Black & Blue Steak & Crab so her husband can have his wagyu meatballs.

She's a good cook, she said, but it's not just the food.

"I miss hugs and jokes and laughter and in-person conversation; that back and forth," Vaughan said. "And no dishes to wash afterwards."

Then there's Jessica Klaich of Orchard Park.

Klaich is not ready to sit down for a meal inside just yet. She has a family member with compromised health, and wants to reduce her risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

She wants to give restaurants and employees time to get their safety practices down pat.

"I figured it may take a bit to figure out their process and smooth it all out," Klaich said.

Restaurateurs are hoping all of their customers will be as eager to return to dining rooms once they reopen. But it's not clear how many of them will feel comfortable venturing back to indoor dining amid uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus.

Robert Syracuse, co-owner of Pizza Plant Italian Pub, said he has "no idea" what will happen. He knows there will be people who will "not necessarily feel comfortable" dining out, and that their comfort levels could depend on how the Covid-19 numbers trend.

"I’m not sure what we will find," he said.

But the packed patios he has seen have been encouraging, he said.

Indeed, patios at restaurants like Frankie Primo's on West Chippewa Street, The Globe in East Aurora and New York Beer Project in Lockport have been packed since they reopened. They were given permission to open for outdoor dining June 4 under special health precautions to prevent coronavirus transmission.

Restaurants get the go-ahead to reopen indoor dining rooms during phase three, which could begin as soon as Tuesday.

Christes Restaurant in West Seneca was in "a very good place before all this happened," said third-generation owner Diana Stefanovich. The place was packed, even during off hours. But she isn't sure how soon she will see those crowds again.

"It’s tough because a lot of our clientele were the seniors," Stefanovich said. "I assume some still won’t be comfortable, but a lot of them just want to get out, so I’m hopeful."

Dina's in Ellicottville is another mainstay restaurant, which has been in business for nearly three decades. Manager James Czora said guests are "champing at the bit to come in and sit down," and he expects a loyal clientele to return in full force.

"We're talking about second- and third-generation Dina’s customers with deep rooted, wonderful memories that, at a time like this, they want to relive," Czora said.

Like many restaurants, Dina's will continue to offer curbside pickup even after it reopens its dining room. That will allow it to serve customers whether or not they are comfortable coming inside.

"We're just happy to get the ball rolling and create a sense of normalcy in a world where nothing feels normal," Czora said.

As restaurants and consumers navigate the changes, the Grapevine Restaurant in Amherst said business will continue to evolve as customers do.

"Our customers have gotten very comfortable with curbside, so that is going to continue," said co-owner Liza Pane. "Then throw into the mix all the customers that love the talking and getting out of their homes. I think it's going to be very blended and move forward in a very fast pace."

News Business Reporter Jonathan Epstein contributed to this report.