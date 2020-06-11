Pandemic puts twins' Monsignor Martin lacrosse goalie rivalry on pause

Twin sisters Alex and Rebecca Galbraith attended separate Buffalo private high schools but were hoping to share a senior moment this year on the lacrosse field.

Rebecca was the starting goaltender for Nardin Academy, while Alex held the same position at Buffalo Seminary. The cancellation of spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic prevented the Galbraith twins from competing against each other in two regular season matchups and a third potential meeting in the Monsignor Martin playoffs.

“We were really looking forward to it,” Alex said. “This sibling rivalry that we have always had, and another opportunity for bragging rights.”

The sisters played against each other for two seasons on junior varsity and in two varsity games last year. Both games were competitive, with Nardin winning the first by 10-8 and the second by 10-9 in overtime.

“Those games were so much fun,” Rebecca said. “Both of us would hype our teams up and say, 'We’ve got to beat my sister.' I definitely felt like our teams came together for that.”

Alex grew up playing goalie while Rebecca was a field player before entering the cage late in her freshman season.

“Our goalie missed a couple games, and I said I would step in because my sister knew how to play,” Rebecca said. “She gave me some simple pointers, but they helped a lot. By my sophomore year, it felt kind of easy and natural, and I decided I wanted to be a goalie.”

Older brother Matt also was a lacrosse goalie for one season at Canisius. He captained the Crusaders’ sailing team for three years and continued on in that sport at Tufts University.

Alex, who also was an All-Catholic bowler and member of the golf team at Buff Sem, said she felt for every senior affected by the lost spring season.

“It was our last chance to play for our school,” she said.

“It’s upsetting,” Rebecca added. “I was looking forward to those last few moments of being in high school and playing with my teammates.”

The Galbraith twins can look forward to the likely resumption of their lacrosse rivalry in college. Both were recruited as goalies to Division III lacrosse programs in the North Coast Athletic Conference.

Another NCAA signing!

Lacrosse goalie Alex Galbraith '20 has made the commitment to further her academic and athletic career at The College of Wooster! Congratulations, Alex and Go Scots! #GOSEM #SEMsational @bufnewspreptalk @MonsignorMartin @BuffaloSeminary @WNYAthletics pic.twitter.com/vbqa9DCQdx — Buffalo Seminary Athletics (@HawkSquawks) April 27, 2020

Nardin Academy is proud to announce our 6th college signing of the year. Congratulations to Rebecca Galbraith '20 for signing her Commitment Letter to continue her lacrosse career at Oberlin College in Ohio! 🐊🥍 pic.twitter.com/2qACavN5ES — Nardin Academy (@NardinAcademy) May 1, 2020

Alex is headed to the College of Wooster, planning to pursue engineering and data science, while Rebecca will be 45 miles away in Ohio studying computer science and music at Oberlin College.

“It was a coincidence that Wooster and Oberlin are in the same league,” Alex said. “Though I think my mom wanted that.”

“I’m really excited,” Rebecca said. “I think it will be just like high school for us.”