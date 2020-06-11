Outdoor dining rules test mettle, preparedness of restaurant owners

New York State's approval of outdoor dining, in phase two of Covid-19 pandemic reopening, took almost the entire food industry by surprise.

Some business owners sprang into action, pulling patio tables out of storage and disinfecting outdoor dining spaces. More than 50 were prepared to reopen in less than 24 hours, conveying the urgency of returning to business beyond just takeout.

Some, like Blackthorn co-owner Pat Lalley and Local Grille's Kim Hammerl, were thankful for previous investments in outdoor seating, often considered a luxury because such areas sit unused for at least half the year. Others, including Victor Parra Gonzalez of Las Puertas, had spent the last three months brainstorming restaurant concepts better suited to meet potential restrictions. For them, it was time to act — fast.

Others expressed frustration as their outdoor spaces were either too cramped to welcome customers outside or limited to one or two socially distanced tables. For them, hopes turned toward phase three.

The joy of hosting customers again, however, was a jolt of encouragement for many.

"It's an awesome surprise; it's craziness, but certainly welcome," said Lalley, who owns the Blackthorn with Larry "Hugger" Adymy. "We will take the stress and figure out the proper rules to be open and ready."

Beanbag chairs and weathered doors

If you had told Parra Gonzalez in February that in three months he would be serving customers seated outside in beanbag chairs, the Las Puertas owner would have chuckled in disbelief.

Beanbags, however, are part of the new reality for the esteemed James Beard Foundation semifinalist chef who carefully built an intimate, elegant dining experience — reserved for only 25 guests each night — on the West Side.

Inside the narrow restaurant, it was impossible to miss the chef's table, a welcoming wooden platform that could seat as many eight guests. Part of that table's purpose was for strangers to meet and connect over the creative Mexican tasting menu; communities, in many ways, are united by food.

When the Covid-19 pandemic restricted Parra Gonzalez to takeout and delivery only, the Acapulco-born chef had ample time to devise a plan. After a few weeks, he presented a new approach to his team, landlord and accountant: Las Puertas would be reimagined as an adaptable outdoor restaurant once they acquired an 800-foot area just east of the Rhode Island Street restaurant.

The outdoor seating would be split into zones: one area would feature weather-resistant stools for solo eaters concerned about proximity to others; another would be lounge-like with beanbag chairs, rugs and more comfortable seating, where customers could drink cocktails and wine, with a few small plates as accompaniments. The final area would feature a few tables for dining, spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Separating these dining areas would be weathered doors, intended as a symbol.

"The beat-up doors represent what we've went through the last three years," Parra Gonzalez said. "The beautiful chef's table will be no good to use. These are visual representations of the struggle a restaurant goes through."

The menu was changing, too. Parra Gonzalez and his staff were forgoing the tasting menu style in favor of a small lineup dedicated to the cultures in the surrounding neighborhood.

Prices dropped, with only entrees priced above $20 and diverse dishes reflecting Guatemalan, Filipino, Italian and several Asian and Middle Eastern cultures. Parra Gonzalez decided to use an outdoor grill, too, to keep his staff from having to spend too much time in the kitchen.

A worthwhile investment

Lalley, the co-owner of Blackthorn at 2134 Seneca St., is quick to admit how spoiled he is for this stage of reopening. His brother-in-law Tommy Cowan, who owns nearby Doc Sullivan's as well as Forty Thieves, told his almost-sheepish relative to accept some credit for the investments and sacrifices he made in the last few years.

With the desire to improve the area near Cazenovia Park on Seneca Street — and because their business consistently lost money each summer — Lalley and Adymy purchased seven lots adjacent to the restaurant in 2016. Over the course of two years, they demolished the vacant houses and cleaned the debris to prepare an addition for the Blackthorn.

The finished product was a sprawling, fenced-in area for a robust beer garden that could double as an event space or stage for live music. Additionally, the owners added a sunny second-floor patio. While summer business soared, it came at a cost. Between buying, demolishing and preparing the new properties, Lalley estimates he spent $750,000 on the outside additions.

When Lalley opened the Blackthorn patio June 4, Lalley separated his tables by 10 feet rather than the 6-foot minimum, simply as a precaution. He estimates between 100 and 150 patrons could be seated safely.

"We don't even have enough tables to accommodate what we could handle," Lalley said.

What 'The Dome' has to offer

For Local Grille at the Dome, its association with the connected indoor golf complex — simply dubbed "The Dome" — is part blessing, part curse.

While there's a built-in customer base for the restaurant, it's rarely thought of as a dining destination, despite the owners' valiant efforts to source food and beer locally and promote aggressively on social media.

Few eaters might realize, then, that Local Grille -- at 8230 Wehrle Drive near Williamsville -- boasts a large patio, with covered and uncovered outdoor seating that can accommodate 72 people total, with tables spread 6 feet apart.

Hammerl couldn't dwell on the advantage of accepting more customers during phase two than most of her peers; she was scrambling to order food and assemble enough staff to open back up by her target date, June 12.

Why the delay? The Grille had been closed entirely since mid-March, opting against trying takeout. That put her in a bind when outdoor dining was announced as a surprise.

"'Thanks for the no notice!'" Hammerl said she said to herself when she heard the reopening news. New York State "doesn't understand we've been closed for months."

Still, when Local Grille at the Dome reopens, it's possible indoor dining won't yet be deemed safe. While other restaurants will accept reservations for just a few open seats, Hammerl will be able to feed flocks of customers and show off her new Sunday brunch, which will run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Different situations, common goal

Parra Gonzalez, Lalley and Hammerl face varying degrees of difficulty in reopening for outdoor dining, but the trio is united in deciphering and implementing the frequent changes the Covid-19 pandemic has imposed upon businesses.

The state's directions aren't always clear, the timing and changes may seem unfair, and there are still elements — such as weather and customer cooperation with the rules — that are out of the restaurants' hands.

Restaurants will by no means be saved by the new permissions of phase two. There is, though, the meaningful benefit in the form the morale boost of seeing customers' faces light up as they enjoy a shred of normalcy, sipping a drink and savoring a meal under the sun.