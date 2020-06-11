MINEO, Anthony L.

MINEO - Anthony L. June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (Michalek); loving father of Mark (Erica), Dr. Michael (Susan), Nicholas (Katherine), Nathan (Ashley) and the late Mollie; grandfather of Cecelia, Victoria, Blake, Andrew, Nora, Anthony, Ella, Isla and Lucia; brother of Angelo (Maureen), Jack (Diane), Georgina "Gina", (Thomas) Bolender and Maria (Gerald) Hubbard; also survived by many nieces and nephews; step-son of Donald Nachtrieb. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday at 11 AM. We are asking because of Phase Two limitations, that only relatives and very close friends attend. Anthony lived for his grandkids and the outdoors and was a member of the VFW/AMVETS Post #7275. Please share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com