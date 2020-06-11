KERN, Erma J.

KERN - Erma J. Of Boston, NY, at the age of 91 on June 9, 2020. Dear friend of the Lehmann brothers, James, Carl, and Bob, Harriet Halliday, Doris O'Neill, and Chastity Penfold; cousin of George and Craig Schettler and their spouses. Preceded in death by her loving parents, George and Carrie (Schettler) Kern. Erma worked for more 30 years at HSBC Bank in Buffalo. She was an active member of the Blasdell Gospel Chapel. She enjoyed traveling, bird watching, and collecting postal marks and stamps. Services are being held privately. Arrangements by the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.demmerleyfh.com