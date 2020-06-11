HATEM, Ernest J. "Ernie"

Of Lackawanna, NY, peacefully passed at age 92 on June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Evelyn A. (nee Kulawiak) Hatem; devoted father of James (Christine) Hatem, Kathryn (Michael Smolen) Hatem and Sharon (Timothy) Downs; cherished grandfather of Daniel Hatem, Michael (Julie Johnson) Hatem and Allison (Matt Ferriera) Downs; loving son of the late George and Rose (nee Joseph) Hatem; dear brother of the late Theresa (late Edward) Ode and the late Martha (late Fred) Hashem; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Friday from 3-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (corner of South Park and Ridge Rd.) on Saturday morning, at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Ernie retired after decades as the Sales Representative for the Paper Mate Pen Company. His fondest memories were of his love of family and friends. If desired, donations may be made in Ernie's memory to Father Baker's Cause for Canonization, online at fatherbaker.org. Condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Pursuant to the "unpausing" New York State guidelines, 25% occupancy limitations will be observed.