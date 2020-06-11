As Masterton nominee, Curtis Lazar wants to be part of Sabres' future

Curtis Lazar made things very clear Wednesday. After bouncing back and forth between the NHL while playing for Ottawa and Calgary, he feels like he's found a home in Buffalo. And he wants back in with the Sabres, whenever their 2020-21 season begins.

A restricted free agent who is in limbo while the league determines its offseason calendar, Lazar made $700,000 this season and would certainly rate as a value addition to the Sabres' bottom six whenever the team gets the go-ahead from the NHL to start talking contracts.

After earning a regular role in the second half, Lazar's resume got an extra shine Tuesday when he was named as the Sabres' nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance and dedication to hockey.

"For myself, I want to be back more than anything," Lazar told told The News by phone Wednesday from his home in Kelowna, B.C. "After the season I had, I want to carry some of that momentum and really grow with this team. I love the foundation that [coach Ralph Krueger) has put into place. It makes me excited for the Sabres' future. I know people are frustrated with the lack of playoffs but I want to be part of the solution. ... I think I can offer a lot no matter where I'll be in the lineup."

Lazar had 20 goals during the 2018-19 season for Calgary's AHL affiliate in Stockton, Calif. After a strong camp for the Sabres, he opened the season in Rochester and collected six goals and 14 points in 18 games. He had five goals and five assists in 38 games for Buffalo.

A former first-round pick of Ottawa in 2014, Lazar was nominated by the members of the Buffalo chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association for the way he's overcome his demotions and continued to forge an NHL career.

Among the 31 Masterton nominees are former Sabres Ryan Miller (Anaheim) and Nathan Gerbe (Columbus). Voting is taking place this week and the league has yet to announce how and when its awards will be handed out after its annual ceremony in Las Vegas was scrapped. The Masterton was won last year by former Sabres goalie Robin Lehner of the New York Islanders.

"It's an honor and I'd be lying if I said things were easy for me," Lazar said. "There are definitely some moments early in your career where you kind of look and wonder, 'Is it really worth it at this point?' I had some dark days in Ottawa where I didn't really enjoy going to the rink and you start losing that passion. But I have an opportunity here and I'm playing in the highest league in the world. ... I just want to keep my head down and work and I think I've kept that mindset my entire career."

Lazar was happy the Sabres returned him to his natural position at center and gave him time on penalty killing units. He also found an unusual niche by taking the opening faceoff of overtime and sprinting to the bench after winning the draw. The Sabres won three times in the wake of his decisions.

"I took a lot of pride with it. For me to be successful I've got to carve our a role and be able to affect the team every single night," he said. "I looked at it as the first battle that starts a sequence and can get us possession."

One of Lazar's faceoffs created a Jack Eichel goal after just 36 seconds of OT in a win over Columbus. The Sabres kept using Lazar in those spots.

"From there on out, I'd look at the clock late in a tie game and I'd start thinking about it," Lazar said. "I'm going to do whatever it takes to win this draw and I'd have the support of my teammates. They were loving when I'd sprint to the bench. Jack was the first one to go over to Ralph and say, "'Laser' is taking the draw here' and you'd really feel a part of things. That's something I really haven't had much in my six years."

Those kind of memories will keep Lazar motivated during what figures to be the longest offseason of his career, with the Sabres potentially not opening next season until January. He'll be skating in Kelowna with several NHL players, and Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan will again be helping lead players in the area during their on-ice workouts.

But Lazar said there will be times he'll have to pull back, and maybe even spend a week or two out of the gym entirely. And he'll flip the TV on come August hoping to watch some playoff games -- and draw the motivation from the Sabres again having to sit this one out.

"I hope everyone on our team, wherever they are, will watch and understand that's going to be us in the future," Lazar said. "Put the work in now and be prepared for that next step."