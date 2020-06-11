BURRIDGE, Bruce R.

Burridge - Bruce R. 79, of Grand Island, NY, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Stacey K. Ford (Andrew C.); brother Russell Allen Burridge (Christina Marie); and former wife Carol M. Burridge. He was preceded in death by his son Jason R. Burridge; daughter Katherine Marie; sister Beverly Joyce Anderson; and parents Phillip and Erma Burridge. Bruce was a retired math teacher at Gaskill Junior High School in Niagara Falls, NY and a trolley supervisor for Niagara Falls State Park. He was a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Bruce was a member of the Buffalo Launch Club and enjoyed playing golf, boating and the Buffalo Bills. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 2-3 pm, with a funeral service to follow at 3 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. A celebration of his life will also be held in Buffalo, NY at a later time and date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Weill Cornell Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic, https://s010.med.cornell.edu/wcmc/make-a-donation.html or call 646-962-9476 for more information. Online sentiments can be shared at hiers-baxley.com.