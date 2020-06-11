BURNS, Catherine Ann (Cunningham)

Departed this life on June 10, 2020, at age 92. Wife of the late Karl Burns; mother of Terrence (Nancy) Burns, Colleen (David Parish) Burns, Karl (Deborah) Burns, Kevin (Michelle) Burns; grandmother of Catherine (Piers) Varley, Peter (Kim) Heinz, David Heinz, Sarah Parish, Connor Parish, Chloe Burns, Karl Burns, Mary Burns, Jack Burns, Grace Burns; great-grandmother of David Heinz, Eleanor Varley, Margaret Varley; daughter of the late William and Catherine Cunningham; sister of Helen (Robert) Becker and the late Mary Jane Hart, William Cunningham, Joan Cusack, James (Margaret) Cunningham; also survived by sister-in-law Christine Cunningham and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for family and friends on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9 AM at St. Benedict's Church. The family will host a Celebration of Catherine's Life at a later date. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com