Bills roundtable Part 2: More points? Devin Singletary expectations? Enough edge rushers?

News' Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Mark Gaughan and Jay Skurski tackle some of the major topics in Part 2 of our Bills roundtable.

Question: The Bills averaged 19.6 points per game last season. What is a reasonable expectation for that number this season, given the team's emphasis on scoring more points?

Vic: Somewhere in the same neighborhood, maybe slightly more. But until we consistently see evidence to the contrary, the Bills are still a team that will primarily succeed on the strength of its defense. That means they aren’t setting out to be involved in a whole lot of back-and-forth, shootout kind of games. Doing everything possible to allow the defense to excel will always be coach Sean McDermott’s priority.

Mark: The Bills ranked 23rd in scoring last season against the sixth-toughest schedule of defenses, based on yards allowed. The defenses they face are likely to be as good as last year. The No. 16 scoring team averaged 22.5 points per game last year. I’m going to be optimistic and put them 14th in scoring, at 23.5.

Jay: I'll say the acquisition of Stefon Diggs is worth a field goal a game, which would put the Bills at 22.6 points per game. As Mark pointed out, that would have ranked right smack in the middle of the NFL last year. In order for them to move up into (or at least close) to the top 10, Josh Allen will have to take a big step forward and the offensive line will have to improve – two big "ifs."

Question: Who could be a surprise player to take a step forward this season?

Vic: It seems that the tight end position is wide open enough for Tommy Sweeney to have a chance to make his presence felt. That doesn’t mean Dawson Knox won’t, but there is obvious room for someone else to emerge.

Mark: Dawson Knox is my first choice, but I don’t think he qualifies as a surprise. I’ll say defensive end Darryl Johnson will be a breakout performer in preseason and will lock up a spot on the team. Johnson has a prototypical body, at 6-foot-6 and 253 pounds. I don’t see Johnson getting a ton of snaps in the regular season even if he does have a breakout, but that’s my pick.

Jay: There really aren't many options. You can basically name the starting lineup on both sides of the ball today and get 20 or 21 correct pretty easily. With that caveat – and assuming we can't take a rookie – I'll go with linebacker Vosean Joseph making the 53-man roster and earning meaningful playing time after spending his rookie season on injured reserve.

Question: What will be the identity of the Bills' offense?

Vic: Multiple. I think the general emphasis will be on running the ball and that establishing a good run-pass balance will be a priority. I also believe the addition of Diggs will help allow the passing game to attack more areas, because he will help pull coverage away from the other receivers while also displaying his big-play ability.

Mark: How do the Bills get the best 11 on the field? Play three wideouts. Yes, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll wants to be multiple. He wants to attack the weakness of the defense, wherever it is. He will play two tight ends and a fullback. But the best matchup is with three wides. Ideally, I think Daboll would like to dictate with the passing game, with the QB reading the whole field and being surgical. The Bills also will go up-tempo more than last year to put more pressure on the defense. Can Allen be the master distributor?

Jay: If Daboll were answering this question, he'd give you a single word: Multiple. That just means that the Bills want to be able to throw it when they need to throw it and run it when they need to run it. I'll add this: Now in his third season, Allen needs to become the identity of the offense. He's the guy the franchise traded up twice in the first round of the 2018 draft to select seventh overall. It's time to truly determine whether Allen is going to be ultimately worth that price.

Question: What are your expectations for Devin Singletary in Year 2?

Vic: His yards might not go up dramatically, but he should be a more impactful player because he has a year of NFL experience and looks to be doing what he should in offseason workouts to correct mistakes and enhance his overall game. Rookie Zack Moss’ power should also help to soften/wear down defenses and give Singletary opportunities to capitalize with his quickness.

Mark: I would be careful not to “overdraft” Singletary in fantasy leagues because I see him being in a 60-40 job share with Moss. It was a 75-25 job share with Frank Gore the second half of last season. The Bills ranked sixth in rush attempts and 25th in pass attempts last year. That disparity will shrink. Last year, Singletary had 775 yards rushing and 193 receiving. I’ll give him 800 and 400 in 2020. I’m high on Moss. I’ll give him 700 rushing yards.

Jay: I don't want this to come across sounding like the Bills are down on Singletary, but my sense is fans are slightly higher on him than the coaching staff is. By doubling down at the position with another third-round pick in Moss, it's clear the Bills see Singletary as an important piece to the offense, but not the only answer at running back. If Singletary stays healthy, I see him flirting with 1,000 rushing yards, but don't see him getting much more than that.

Question: Do the Bills have enough edge rushing talent?

Vic: No. I think they have decent, but not great, pass rushers. Second-round pick A.J. Epenesa is a solid addition and will have an impact. But the Bills made a value judgement in the offseason to make an offensive difference-maker their biggest addition rather than seeking a dominant pass rusher. Their defense will continue to lean on tight coverage to help buy extra time to get to the quarterback.

Mark: This remains a concern, although it’s less of a concern than last season because Mario Addison is a better edge rusher than Shaq Lawson. Jerry Hughes and Addison prefer to rush from the right side, but both can line up on the left. Still, the left end job looks like a rotation of Trent Murphy, Epenesa and newcomer Quinton Jefferson. Epenesa and Jefferson are better bumping inside in obvious pass situations. Are the Bills going to get enough pressure off the left edge? We’ll see.

Jay: Yes, they do. The team used its most valuable draft pick on an edge rusher (Epenesa) and made a significant free-agent investment in Addison, one of the more underrated edge rushers in the NFL over the last five years. What the team lacks in star power at the position, it makes up for in depth. The Bills can run Hughes, Addison, Epenesa, Murphy, Jefferson and perhaps Darryl Johnson Jr. at defenses in waves. Keeping all of them fresh should result in, at the very least, adequate production.