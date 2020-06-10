YANULEVICH, Frances Rose

YANULEVICH - Frances Rose Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Skilled Nursing Facility. She was 95. She was born in Weston, Pennsylvania on February 19, 1925, a daughter of the late Stephen and Frances (Hudock) Margle. She attended Pennsylvania schools and moved to Niagara Falls shortly after marrying Peter Yanulevich. Frances worked at Autolite (Prestolite) and most recently in the dietary department of Mt. St. Mary's Hospital. She was a longtime member of St. John de LaSalle Church, where she was an Eucharistic Minister, was involved with the Rosary Altar Society, The Martha's and the St. John's Seniors. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed cooking and loved St. John Seniors trips, but her greatest joy was her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by four children: MaryAnn (Nicholas) Santora of Niagara Falls, Joseph (Donna) Yanulevich of Wheatfield, Peter (Catherine) Yanulevich of the Town of Niagara and James Yanulevich of Margate, Florida. Mrs. Yanulevich is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Mary Santora, Kathleen Santora, Debra (Marc) Sonnenberger, Joanne (fiance; Jason Bodine) Kwanciany, Alexis (Ryan) Hogan, Stephanie (Ashley) Gierszewski, Joseph Yanulevich, Jr., and Alyssa Yanulevich, Peter Yanulevich, Jr., James Yanulevich and Coulton Yanulevich and four great-grandchildren: Davin, Jaxson, Daniel and Grace and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her grandson Michael and seven siblings: Stephen, Joseph, Victor, Sylvester, Rudy and Thomas Margle and Anna Diano. Friends may call at the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, on Thursday from 2-5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10 AM in St. John de LaSalle Church, 8477 Buffalo Avenue (everyone assemble at the church). Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Lewiston. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of Peace, Floor 3 East, for their wonderful care and compassion shown to Frances. Flowers are gratefully declined and donations may be made to St. John de LaSalle Church.