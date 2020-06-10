Woman charged with injuring trooper at protest was denied call after arrest, mom says

The woman accused of running over a state trooper last week as she drove through a police line at a police brutality protest was denied the right to make a phone call for four days after she was arrested, according to her mother.

Deyanna Davis was shot eight times during the incident on Bailey Avenue on June 1, her family members said. After her arrest, she was taken to the Erie County Medical Center, where she had surgery, they said. The next day, she was taken to the Erie County Holding Center.

The family grew concerned when they failed to hear from Davis, who has four children, ranging in age from 1 to 10.

“Not being able to call until we called commissioners and sheriffs multiple times a day is ridiculous,” her mother, Ayanna Carr, said after a rally in support of Davis Wednesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Erie County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Scott Zylka confirmed Davis did not have access to a phone during the day or so while she was at the Erie County Medical Center. But once she was transferred to the Holding Center on Tuesday, he said, she had the same access to make a phone call as all the other inmates there.

On June 1, Buffalo police and State Police in riot gear formed a line across Bailey, facing off against protesters, some of whom threw bottles and rocks toward police, who surrounded the Northeast District station on Bailey. Videos taken by people nearby showed police moving forward when an SUV drove through the line and drove over one of the officers.

Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger suffered a shattered pelvis and broken leg. Two other officers suffered minor injuries.

Davis was driving home after a gathering following her mother-in-law’s funeral earlier in the day, Carr said, and was not part of the protest.

Two passengers in Davis' vehicle were arrested, accused of possessing a stolen gun. Davis' mother publicly apologized to Ensminger on June 3 after her daughter's arraignment, saying Davis did not intentionally hit him with the SUV.

A spokesman for the State Police did not immediately respond to an email late Wednesday afternoon asking whether troopers had allowed Davis to make a phone call after she was taken into custody.

Zylka said Davis has had access to a phone at the Holding Center for more than a week.

“She has access to phones and videoconferencing,” Zylka said in a text message. “In fact, the Sheriff’s Office is still offering 1.5 hours of free video time.”

Phone calls, he said, are free to prisoners.

“The Sheriff’s Office encourages communications between inmates and family – it helps with the inmates’ state of mind,” he said.

Davis' relatives also voiced other complaints at the rally about the treatment Davis has received since her arrest.

Carr said Davis was transferred out of the medical center too soon, just a day after her surgery. Her daughter is being given nothing but Tylenol to control the pain, she said.

Zylka declined to comment on what medical treatment, if any, Davis has received since she arrived at the Holding Center, citing medical privacy laws.

Davis’s bail has been set at $200,000, her mother said. She wants to see her daughter released so that she can recuperate from her gunshot wounds at home.

“I want her to come home so we can take care of her, even if she has to face charges,” Carr said. “We want her to heal properly.”