With tourism devastated, struggling Falls hotels can seek IDA loans

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has all but ruined the Niagara Falls tourism season, with travel and tourism far below normal and hotels in the city largely empty.

Wednesday, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency tried to throw them a lifeline.

The NCIDA board created a Hospitality Emergency Loan Program, or HELP, which will offer short-term, low-interest loans to hotels in the Falls and elsewhere in Niagara County that are struggling to pay their bills, especially their taxes.

Susan C. Langdon, NCIDA executive director, said the agency has more than $1 million available in its coffers from past federal allocations to its revolving loan fund.

In addition, last month the U.S. Commerce Department invited the NCIDA to apply for another $670,000 to be added to that fund. Langdon said the agency sent in the application but has yet to receive a response.

Mark J. Gabriele, the NCIDA's attorney, said the agency is prepared to offer interest rates of 1.5% to 2% on loans of three to five years, with an interest-only repayment plan for the first eight to 12 months.

"The discussions we've had with the hospitality industry, this summer could be just a wash for them," Gabriele said. "As everyone knows, in Niagara Falls we're very tourist-driven in the summer months, so the likelihood of them having significant occupancy won't happen until next spring at best, or early summer."

Some hotels already had approached the NCIDA about possible aid, Gabriele said.

Faisal Merani, whose Merani Hotel Group owns the DoubleTree and the Niagara Riverside Resort, said the program is good news, especially for him and other Falls hoteliers who are Canadian citizens and thus ineligible for loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"Any loan program would be huge for our company and hospitality in general," Merani said. "Business has been down 90%, so it's huge to have access to some funds."

He said the slow reopening of the region's economy will help the hotels.

"It's better than it was a month ago. It's obviously no comparison to year-over-year numbers," Merani said.

The loans are available only to operating hotels. Those under construction are not eligible. Neither is the Seneca Niagara Hotel, since the Seneca Nation doesn't pay taxes, Gabriele said.

The loan amounts are capped at 120% of a hotel's 2019-20 tax bills, or payments in lieu of taxes for those that received incentive packages in the past.

Gabriele said a loan recipient's top priority must be to use the money to pay 2020-21 school taxes and 2021 city and county taxes. But after that, the hotels may use the funds in any way they see fit.

"It's something that helps the hotels, but it helps the taxing jurisdictions as well, to make sure that they're going to be getting their tax revenue," Gabriele said. "We're doing something for the community and we're getting this money into circulation."

"This sounds super positive," board member Jason Krempa said.

The NCIDA board will be ready to vote on loans as soon as its July 8 meeting, Gabriele said.