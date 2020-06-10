What's in style today? I'm glad you masked

By Carolyn Gierke

Spring is here, summer’s coming and the country is reopening from lockdown. As we enjoy fresh air and sunshine, the first action some people take is to ditch the mask. Bad idea. In your haste to reconnect, remember that just because we can go to the beach or the park, it doesn’t mean that we’re out of the woods.

When I first started wearing my mask to grocery shop, I felt self-conscious and out of place, but soon the number of mask-wearers had increased substantially. Now, the reopening has turned the tables for me. I feel uncomfortable when I encounter people who are not wearing masks.

It's all in the attitude. Envision your mask as the rock concert T-shirt of 2020. You can define yourself for $9.99 online. Masks inspire creativity. Draw a pink nose and whiskers on your mask to become Catwoman. On a masked trip to the liquor store, you are Hannibal Lecter, searching for “a nice Chianti.” Retrieve a curbside order at Mighty Taco – voila! You’re the Frito Bandito.

The National Academy of Sciences found that one minute of loud speech produces thousands of droplets that remain airborne for 12 minutes, capable of infecting anyone entering the area. Wearing a mask may not be something you welcome, but masks have been proved to reduce disease transmission by containing your own droplets, protecting you from inhaling droplets generated by others, and preventing you from touching your nose and mouth. Wearing a mask is not only about you. It’s about everyone else.

Masks are not a new invention. Health professionals routinely use them when they care for us. Individuals have made valuable contributions to society or realized successful careers while masked. Zorro and the Lone Ranger (“Who was that masked man?”) were legendary crime fighters. Yogi Berra spent years behind home plate, masked. Dominik Hasek boldly played goalie with unparalleled skill and spontaneity. Why? It was the mask. Today, the New York Public Library lions proudly wear their masks. I hope some of our hometown bison follow suit.

The right mask can give the wearer a sense of power. Millionaire Bruce Wayne is transformed when he dons Batman’s cowl. Billionaire Bill Gates – sporting a plain mask – is still a geek. Without his mask, the Phantom of the Opera is nothing more than a common stalker. And an unmasked Darth Vader would merely be … Bill Belichick.

Have you gorged on chocolate for the last two months? A you-know-what is the perfect means to hide that zit on your nose. Your co-workers on Zoom or the romantic interest on Match.com will never guess the truth.

Sadly, masks can’t help those Cleveland Browns fans. The “Dawg Pound’s” brown paper bags are still the best option. Keep them. And Washington Irving took it a bit too far with his headless horseman, when a mask would have been enough.

The coronavirus still lurks. It hasn’t left us. Here’s hoping that a vaccine will be available soon, allowing us to go back to the good old days when the virus we most dreaded was the one trying to invade a computer’s operating system.

In the meantime, wear the mask – please.

Carolyn Gierke, of Lancaster, navigates lockdown by reading, editing her husband David's new book, and foraging for antiviral wipes.