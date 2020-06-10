U-Betcha captures Wilson Salmon Tournament victory

After a series of cancellations and postponements of several fishing contests on Lake Ontario, the big question is: Did the Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament take place last weekend? You betcha it did. Or should we say “U-Betcha,” as the U-Betcha team led by Capt. Chris Vogt of Albion won the first Great Lakes competition of the season.

The 7th Annual WHI was originally scheduled for May 16, the last weekend of the Spring Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. However, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, charter captains were not yet open in Western New York; a similar tournament in St. Catharines, Ont., was canceled and the LOC competition was halted.

Rather than cancel, WHI officials examined their options. The Lake Ontario Pro-Am, originally set for June 5-6, had been canceled because of a variety of reasons. WHI organizers slipped into the Pro-Am dates and started to plan how they could keep teams safe. They implemented a virtual captain’s meeting, took away the observer and allowed for electronic disclaimer forms. Organizers Kevin Jerge and Pete Alex worked hard to pull it off, and the event must be considered a success despite the low turnout.

Only 18 boats were in the field, less than half as many as last year, but that was outside the organizers' control. Some stayed away because of the coronavirus. The change in dates also hurt many potential entrants, especially teams coming from outside the area. With the staggered opening of the regions for charter captains, every region on Lake Ontario was open before Niagara County and some charter boats headed east to start running trips early. They would not make the trip back.

The U-Betcha team – consisting of Chris and his brother Bill Vogt of Conesus; Nick Rusin of Brockport; Garret and Valerie Rusin of Byron; and Joe LaMartina of Albion – opted to fish down from Point Breeze on Thursday before the main event in Vogt’s 10-meter Trojan. There was a contest going on called the $1K a Day, and the team caught a 20-pound, 5-ounce king salmon to win a roll-over event that amounted to $1,800. It was a good start and maybe an omen of sorts.

On Friday, the team ran west and found good concentrations of fish off 4-Mile Creek in 115 feet of water. Their strategy was beginning to develop for a tournament that allows for your six best salmon to be weighed in at the scales in Wilson. Teams had to be in line by 4 p.m. to qualify. Get your six fish and then try to replace them with bigger salmon.

“We started our day off 4-Mile Creek,” Chris Vogt said. “We put three salmon in the box, including one Coho. We lost a couple of good ones. By 9 a.m., we knew we had to pick up and run.”

The team continued northwest to the Niagara Bar dropoff, fishing just outside the red buoy marker in 250 feet of water. “We picked up three more kings and the pressure was off,” Vogt said. “We caught a couple more salmon that allowed us to cull out some of the smaller fish. At 3:05 p.m., as we started trolling back to Wilson for a 4 p.m. weigh-in, we hit our biggest fish of the day while we were off 4-Mile Creek again, a salmon that weighed in at 20.67 pounds. That did it for us.”

Vogt credited Rigged cut bait and Michigan Stinger Stingray spoons for taking his big six salmon. He ran three riggers at 40, 50 and 60 feet and then a deep cutbait rig 100 to 150 feet down. It made a difference. Only eight teams caught the tournament limit of six fish as fishing turned tough just before the tournament.

As the teams began to weigh in and earn their scores (based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound), U-Betcha ended up in first place overall with a weight of 90.92 pounds for six salmon and a total of 150.92 points. They earned additional checks of $8,100 from the main event and $3,850 from the UMS Challenge (Calcutta) for a total of just less than $15,000.

It was a close contest. The Elise K team, led by Capt. Jeremy Meyer of Akron, Mich., finished less than three points behind with a score of 147.93. Less than a point behind in third was the Hound Dog crew led by James Spinelli of Wellsville with a total score of 147.00.

Rounding out the top five were Tri-Lakes Sportfishing, led by William Jennings of Interlaken with 139.48 points, and Tough Duty 2, captained by Tim Sylvester of North Tonawanda, with 137.74 points. The Tri-Lakes squad also earned a check for $1,000 by catching the UMS Big Fish for the tournament, a 22.34-pound king salmon.

On Keller Technologies Big Fish Friday, Capt. Vince Pierleoni’s Team Thrillseeker weighed in a 20-pound, 4-ounce king salmon to take the $1,500 check, plus $300 for the $1K a Day contest (with reduced participation).

As for the winnings, “We don’t have any specific plans for the money,” Vogt said. “Maybe purchase a new fish finder for the boat.

“Since I went back to chartering on May 15, the biggest reason we came down to fish was we needed a break from our new reality. Overall, Jerge did a good job with the tournament despite the challenges and everything seemed to go very smoothly.

“I think the date change hurt the tournament more than anything. Most people just stayed home. Hopefully, we will have a full field for the Orleans County Open.”

The Orleans County Open is set for Saturday and Sunday.

Will Vogt be there? You betcha.