Waxing salons, tattoo shops, spas poised to open on June 16

Lisa Jeris had her waxing salon on Kenmore Avenue deep-cleaned, disinfected and decluttered in recent weeks, so when the state announced Tuesday that she could finally open Get Waxed It’s Personal on June 16, the aesthetician was ready.

“We’re amping it up," she said. "The carpets were steam-cleaned, and air ducts, drapes and walls washed. I’ve filled out a safety plan template for the state, and created a certified business plan that must be kept onsite.”

The announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo signaled the start of phase three and applied to non-hair-related personal care businesses and services. The services included tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, tanning and waxing.

Proper sanitizing techniques are part of the practice for most personal care practitioners, but Jeris, who has been closed since mid-March during the statewide coronavirus shutdown, has been on top of the issue for months.

She said she also plans to record and document patrons’ temperatures and obtain additional information to help with contact tracing. And customers will be asked to wait in their cars or outside the facility at least 6 feet away from other customers until the appointment time.

Suggested guidelines for many providers of aesthetic services include the use of face masks and hand sanitizer. Maintaining social distance and wiping down high-traffic surfaces with antiseptic solution are also suggested to ensure the safety of patrons. Services must now be provided by appointment only, which discourages patrons from congregating in waiting rooms.

The “appointment only” guideline concerns Jonathan Mirro, who has operated Hand of Doom Tattoo since 2001. The business is at 734 Elmwood Ave.

“Same day service is the way it’s been at Tattoo Parlors for decades,” said Mirro. "There are not a lot of tattoo shops that still offer walk-ins at a high level, and it’s a big part of our business, so now we’re trying to figure out how to accommodate that.”

Like Jeris, Mirro started to prepare to reopen in advance.

“The state basically gave us a bunch of guidelines a month ago so we could start preparations. So we did. We were also looking at a lot of the guidelines in places like Las Vegas and North Carolina,” Mirro said.

Microblading artists also are included in the state guidelines for tattoo and piercing providers.

Alyssa DiMillo of Fabulyss Brows operates her brow microblading business out of Teez Hair Salon on Englewood Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. Microblading, a semi-permanent eyebrow tattoo, requires superficial cuts in the skin with microblading ink to mimic hair strokes.

"As a microblading artist that follows the tattoo code already, we have sanitization rules with our tools and beds we have to abide by. We already wear masks. The only difference is that we’ll be asking clients to wear their own masks,” said DiMillo. “No food or drinks. No guests. Most of my products are disposable, so I never cross-contaminate. It has to be very sanitary – even before Covid.”

While the preparations are standard at many of the personal care shops, some personal care shops do not offer "standard" services. The Silver Essence Floating Spa of Williamsville, for one, offers patrons the opportunity to float like a cork in a dense water solution of pure Epsom salt.

“For us it’s different because our water is so clean and it goes through a filtration system, so it’s already being sanitized and sterilized," said Fallon Senn, who operates the spa with her husband. "The pumps run 24/7. We are spreading the appointments 45 minutes apart now to give us more time to clean and more time for people to get out before the next appointment.”

The state suggested the following hygiene guidelines for employees: