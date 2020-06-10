UB football adds 11th recruit to 2021 freshman class

Carson Williams, a tight end from Marshalltown, Iowa, has verbally committed to the University at Buffalo football team.

Williams announced his commitment on social media Wednesday. Williams, who is 6 feet, 5 inches and 220 pounds, is the 11th player to commit to the Bulls' 2021 class, even though the NCAA has extended its recruiting dead period to July 31 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

247Sports currently ranks UB's 2021 recruiting class fourth in the Mid-American Conference and 63rd in the nation.

Per NCAA rules, coaches are not allowed to comment on recruits until after they receive a signed national letter of intent. The early signing period for football is scheduled for Dec. 16-18.