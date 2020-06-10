Two more die, 30 more recover from Covid-19 in Niagara County

Two men with underlying health conditions have died of the Covid-19 virus in Niagara County, bringing the county's death toll to 77, the county Health Department said Wednesday.

The latest victims were 62 and 95 years old.

The county also reported an increase of nearly 1,000 in the number of Covid-19 tests taken in the county in the previous 24 hours, to almost 20,000. But it confirmed only nine new cases, bringing that total to 1,163 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The Health Department also added 30 patients to its list of the those who have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 904.

In 24 hours, the number of active cases in the county fell from 205 to 182, and the number of hospitalized patients decreased from nine to six.

The Health Department said 127 people are currently in quarantine because they were exposed to the virus but have not shown any symptoms. Since the outbreak began, 1,009 Niagara County residents have completed quarantine.