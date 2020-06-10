The Fishing Beat (June 10)

From Lake Ontario to Lake Erie, contests are again dominating the fishing scene, but with social distancing and special considerations in place to keep people safe. Of special note, make sure you are fishing in New York waters only and do not venture into Canadian waters as the ban on nonessential travel remains in effect. The Sturgeon Point launch and marina are back open again with the completion of the ramp work. The cost to launch is $15, the highest in the area.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Saturday is the kickoff for the long-awaited Southtowns Walleye Association’s 36th Annual Walleye Derby. You must be registered before the start of the event. Your last two options to register are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. The walleye bite has started to happen more regularly during the day as the night fishing is slowing down. Capt. Chad Beyer of Tonawanda reports that he picked up a quick limit bottom bouncing in front of the windmills with worm harnesses over the weekend in 30-40 feet of water. He also managed to catch fish on stickbaits night fishing. Capt. Ryan Shea of Grand Island pulled some fish out of water more than 40 feet deep outside of Myers Reef and less than 30 feet off Hamburg on Tuesday, also pulling harnesses. Pink was a hot color. Not too much other info with the Southtowns contest starting Saturday.

For smallmouth bass, Brad Brodnicki of Buffalo reports the full moon has triggered the smallmouth to start spawning in the lake. They can be found anywhere in the shallows between 2 and 15 feet of water. Brad also reports that you can find them in the harbor or along the shallow flats on the shoreline of Lake Erie. Small tubes or drop shot baits will help trigger a strike.

Some perch are hanging around out there, but you have to work for them. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla went off Cattaraugus Creek to try to locate some. He insists they are smarter post-spawn. They are not schooling up and are staying on the bottom near the bait. After netting two dozen emerald shiners, he “snake-charmed” 15 nice fish with a few approaching 13 inches. He was fishing in 53 feet of water and not having much luck when he noticed his neighbor next to him was getting bites and fish. It caused him to go back to basics by lightening gear, and it worked. He went back this week to give it one more try and managed 38 perch off the Catt in 52 feet of water before he ran out of emeralds. Then he switched to salted minnows and fatheads to close out his limit of 50. Mark Dzimian of Lake View tried for perch, too, taking his 14-year-old son Nicholas. They found good morning action and hit 20 keepers in 56 feet of water until the winds changed. They were fishing slightly east of the Catt.

Niagara River

Whether you are fishing above or below Niagara Falls, pay attention to the border. Anglers and boaters are prohibited from entering Canadian water space, with huge fines and possible boat confiscation for violators. The big question is how are they letting anyone know? Lower river action has been hampered by the arrival of the moss, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle. Fishing has been a bit slow. There are still a few steelhead up in Devil’s Hole. Bass action has been tough. Best spots have been at Joe Davis and the Coast Guard drift for boats. Tubes work best. From shore, Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls has been using jigs. Bass action has been tough. About the only fish really cooperating has been sheepshead, and he caught some bruisers this week. On the Bar near the green buoy, Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reports some decent Coho action on MagLips off three-way rigs. Upper river bass action has been tough, according to Capt. Ryan Shea. Fish are on the beds. Ned rigs have been producing a few fish, but you have to work for them.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Capt. Chris Vogt with U-Betcha Charters found his winning combination between 4 Mile Creek and the red buoy marker dropoff on the Niagara Bar in 250 feet of water. Rigged cut bait and Stingray spoons worked best for him during the Wilson tournament last weekend. Capt. Mike Johannes of Ransomville has found success about 6 miles west of Wilson in about 150 to 300 feet of water. Mostly dark spoons such as Carbon 14 and Seasick Waddler patterns have been best in the magnum size. Some fish have come on divers 150 feet back with 8-inch e-chip flashers and flies. Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors reports that 200 to 280 feet of water right out in front of Olcott has been producing a few big kings of more than 20 pounds. Depths vary. Mag spoons in green, white, black and lemons. Chartreuse and glow flies or meat rigs are working, too. Some perch have been coming from 12 Mile Creek and Tuscarora over in Wilson.

Chautauqua Lake

Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Ashville reports that it has been a good walleye bite the past week. He has been getting fish on the south end along edge of weeds using butterfly spinners and by casting jigs with paddle tails. Use those techniques, he took first time Chautauqua visitors Kelly Endres and Scott Sheets from Penfield on Monday. It was also Scott's first time fishing for walleye. They caught their limit of fish and Scott’s catch included fish that measured 21, 22 and 24 inches. They were fishing in 12 feet of water using butterfly blades along the weed line.