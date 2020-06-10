Yesterday’s highs of an official 85 for Buffalo and unofficial highs of 90 for North Tonawanda and 91 for Jamestown will seem like a walk in the park compared to today. That’s because dew points were in the comfortable range of 52-55 on Tuesday. Behind the warm front that triggered some brief early morning showers and thundershowers, the 10 a.m. dew point at the airport observatory is 71. You’ll notice the difference the minute you walk out the door if you have air conditioning, and you already feel the muggification if you don’t.

In short, today will be the steamiest and most uncomfortable day we’ve had so far this year. With inland high temps expected to reach the low 90s and dew points of 68-71, heat indices will reach the hazardous range in much of Western New York this afternoon and early evening. With that in mind, the National Weather Service has a heat advisory in effect for all but the three Southern Tier counties from noon to 7 p.m. In this graphic, here is the modeled map of where the most oppressive (orange) heat indices of 95-98 are most likely.

You know the drill. Stay hydrated, dress in light colors, stay out of the sun if you can. I strongly suggest you knock off the jogging today, and learn to be lazy like I am. This afternoon we'll be primed for heat sickness for those who don't respect the combination of heat and humidity to which we are not acclimated.

The south-southwesterly downslope flow tends to heat the lower elevations more than the Southern Tier. It also will be a few degrees cooler on both lakeshores. The breeze will increase later in the day, improving ventilation. We’ve already had one phase of record warmth for today, with a low of 70 beating the record warmest minimum temp for today, which was 69. We have an excellent shot at a record high, with the current record standing at 91. Barring penetration of a Lake Erie breeze reaching the airport, we should eclipse that mark during the day.

Next, we may have to deal with the risk of severe thunderstorms late this evening, out ahead of a sharp cold front. This is the Storm Prediction Center/SPC convective outlook, which shows a much more potent risk toward evening to our west, in red.

Supercell thunderstorms will develop over eastern Michigan, capable of producing a few tornadoes and large hail in addition to damaging winds. Models have shown good agreement so far in that these violent storms will be in a weakening phase as they approach the eastern end of Lake Erie. Before they begin to weaken they are depicted in this high resolution as a powerful squall line passing through the Detroit metro area late this afternoon.

By around 11 p.m., this line will be weaker, not to be confused with weak. The model also appears to favor a gust front just out ahead of the thunderstorms, which means while we have a lower risk of severe storms than Detroit, the risk will be far from nonexistent.

SPC estimates the risk for damaging winds and large hail at about 15%, mainly between, say, 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. The storms will be strongest in the far western part of WNY, and appear likely to lessen in intensity as they race eastward toward the Genesee Valley (if you want me to thread the needle).

For those who lack appreciation of steam heat, Thursday will feel like a whole different world. It will be much cooler, and dew points will tumble back into the 50s by mid-morning. Other than a brief early morning light shower, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will be 20-25 degrees cooler, peaking in the upper 60s to near 70. It will definitely not be a day for safe boating, with gusty winds strongest into the early afternoon. Southwest winds will average 20-30 mph with gusts to over 40, diminishing a little in the afternoon.

Winds of that magnitude will produce 3- to 7-foot waves on Lake Erie, and 3- to 6-foot waves on Lake Ontario. If you fell in the lake, the Buffalo water temperature has jumped to 65 degrees, which is 6 degrees above average for the date.

Friday will be more tranquil. A weak trough of low pressure might set off a sprinkle as it ushers in cooler air, but most of the day will be dry and partly sunny. Saturday will be the coolest day in a while, with readings just reaching the low 60s under a partly sunny sky.

Temps move to the upper 60s on a partly sunny Sunday. Readings will slowly climb early next week, becoming comfortably warm – read low humidity – by midweek.