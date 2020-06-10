Sonwil to open new corporate HQ in late June

Sonwil Distribution Center plans to open its corporate headquarters facility in West Seneca during the week of June 29, after renovating the Transit Road office building it purchased last year to accommodate its continued expansion.

Sonwil, a leading North American logistics company, acquired the two-story, 40,000-square-foot facility at 2732 Transit from American National Life Insurance Co. of New York for $1.88 million. It then kicked off several months of work to update the former S.M. Flickinger Co. building, which was last used by Palladian Health.

Renovations are now 80% complete and on track, despite the turmoil and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and suspension of business activity, the company said.

The five-acre campus will be occupied by the company's five business units – Sonwil Distribution Center, Sonwil Logistics, Sonwil Transportation Services, Sonwil Technology Services Group and Sonwil Real Estate – which are relocated from the current base in Cheektowaga. The company employs more than 550 across Western New York, as well as in Elmira, Michigan, New Jersey, Georgia, Nevada and Texas, and also has several hundred "flex-time" production workers locally and a freezer warehouse in Dunkirk that it opened last fall with Krog Group.

“We are looking forward to bringing our business units together under one roof. Our new headquarters will allow for a more seamless customer experience, countless operational efficiencies, and will fuel team cohesiveness which is vital to our organization’s culture,” said Peter Wilson, Sonwil’s president and CEO. “I do believe some additional hires will be forthcoming as our company accommodates this ongoing expansion, new service opportunities, and the changing needs of customers.”